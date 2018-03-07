Brock Boeser injury update: Canucks rookie out 4-6 weeks with fracture in back

Canucks super rookie Brock Boeser will miss 4-6 weeks after suffering a "non-structural, non-displaced fracture of the transverse process in his lower back" Monday night, the team announced. He is expected to make a full recovery.

A hit from Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck sent Boeser flying shoulder-first into the boards in front of the Canucks' bench in the final minute of regulation. He was taken to the hospital "for precautionary reasons" after the game, a 4-3 win for Vancouver, and underwent an MRI on Tuesday, which revealed the extent of the damage.

While the injury is likely to end Boeser's season, the announcement left the door open for a return before Vancouver's schedule concludes April 7.



Injury update on Boeser, who will make a full recovery in 4-6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/BYaWlbTfAM — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 6, 2018



With fellow first-year sensation Mathew Barzal in town, the game was billed as a meeting between two Calder Trophy front-runners. The pair entered Monday 1-2 among the NHL's rookie points leaders. Barzal added to his league-leading total with a pair of assists. The Bruins also announced Tuesday that rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy is likely to miss the rest of the regularly season. And with Boeser now out of the equation, the Calder is Barzal's to lose.

That won't take away from Boeser's freshman campaign, which stands up among the best in Canucks franchise history. The 21-year-old has 29 goals, which leads all rookies, and sits five points behind the rookie franchise record of 60 set by Ivan Hlinka (1981–82) and Pavel Bure (1991–92).



If Brock Boeser is shut down for season - he will max out his Schedule A bonuses through 1 of following:



(i) Ice-time (finish in top 6 forwards)

(v) 0.73 PPG rate (will reach automatically)

(vii) named to all rookie team



Boeser will earn $850,000 in Schedule A bonuses#Canucks pic.twitter.com/amKKF3x05z

— Ryan Biech (@ryanbiech) March 6, 2018



Losing Boeser is yet another blow in a hard-luck season for a young, promising Canucks team. He'll become the 12th player to miss 10 or more consecutive games due to injury, joining Bo Horvat and Sven Baertschi, among others.