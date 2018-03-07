Australia's David Warner and South Africa's Quinton de Kock have been charged by the ICC.

De Kock and Warner hit with ICC charges

The news comes in the wake of the duo's confrontation during the fourth day of the first Test in Durban as the players made their way up the stairs for tea.

Footage of the incident showed Warner apparently having to be pulled away from De Kock by team-mates Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja.

Captain Smith later suggested that Proteas star De Kock had "got quite personal" with Warner and both have now been charged.

A statement from the ICC confirmed the umpires had reported Warner for a level-two offence and De Kock for a level-one discretion, denoting "conduct that brings the game into disrepute".

The players' respective teams have until Wednesday to respond.