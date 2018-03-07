Shubhankar Sharma accepts special Masters invitation

Shubhankar Sharma has accepted a special invitation to compete at the Masters next month following his stellar showing at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The 21-year-old was making his debut on the PGA Tour in Mexico City last week and held the 54-hold lead before finishing in a tie for ninth.

And on Tuesday the Indian, a two-time winner on the European Tour this year, was confirmed in the line-up the first major of the year at Augusta National.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters said: "Golf is a global game, and throughout our history we have extended invitations to deserving international players not otherwise qualified.

"As his results have proven, Shubhankar Sharma is a remarkable young player, and we look forward to welcoming him to Augusta National in April."

Sharma will become the fourth Indian-born player to compete in the Masters, following Jeev Milkha Singh, Arjun Atwal and Anirban Lahiri.

He has won twice in the past four months, at the Joburg Open in December and the Maybank Championship in February, moving to 66th in the world rankings.