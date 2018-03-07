Valspar Championship: Tiger Woods grouped with Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson

This week's Valspar Championship boasts one of the deepest fields of the season, thanks to the late additions of Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods.

Spieth and Woods will play together during the first two rounds this week, along with Henrik Stenson. Woods has drawn massive crowds during his first three events this year, and having Spieth and Stenson by his side will surely add to the hype.

Woods has two top 25s in three starts this year. He has undergone four back surgeries since 2014, and is making his tournament debut at this event this week.

For those excited to watch the Valspar, but don't want to just see Woods, there are plenty of other intriguing options. Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar are together, while Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Gary Woodland make up another interesting group.

This week's Valspar features the infamous "snake pit", making up the course's final three holes.

