NFL referees Ed Hochuli, Jeff Triplette retiring

Ed Hochuli and his massive arms will not return to referee NFL games next season.

Both Hochuli and longtime referee Jeff Triplette are retiring, and Hochuli's son, Shawn, and Alex Kemp will be replacing them.



Congratulations to our 2 newest @NFL referees, former BJ Shawn Hochuli & former SJ Alex Kemp. Best wishes to our 2 retiring referees, Ed Hochuli & Jeff Triplette. pic.twitter.com/iEv6xOprkf

— Al Riveron (@alriveron) March 6, 2018



Hochuli had been with the league since 1990, and was the NFL's longest-tenured referee since 2007. Aside from his biceps and snug shirts, he was known for his elaborate explanations, which became a topic of humor and frustration.

Triplette was expected to retire, especially after the officiating during the Titans-Chiefs playoff game was deemed questionable, at best.

However, the news of Hochuli's retirement seemed to bring out a more sentimental side from people.



Ed Hochuli retiring from NFL officiating @alriveron announces. Goodnight sweet smedium.

— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 6, 2018





“I officially will be ceasing my part-time employment as a referee of football games for the National Football League due to advancing age and/or a desire to engage in other activities during the remaining months and years of my existence on the planet known as Earth.” pic.twitter.com/EcQh0Q4g1T

— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 6, 2018





Hochuli's retirement announcement will run 12 hours, 57 minutes

— Drew Magary (@drewmagary) March 6, 2018





The guns have been holstered. Ed Hochuli is retiring, @alriveron announces. Was known entering the playoffs before he did two postseason games.

— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 6, 2018



