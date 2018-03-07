NFL referees Ed Hochuli, Jeff Triplette retiring

News

Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Sporting News
Ed Hochuli and his massive arms will not return to referee NFL games next season.

Both Hochuli and longtime referee Jeff Triplette are retiring, and Hochuli's son, Shawn, and Alex Kemp will be replacing them.



Hochuli had been with the league since 1990, and was the NFL's longest-tenured referee since 2007. Aside from his biceps and snug shirts, he was known for his elaborate explanations, which became a topic of humor and frustration.

Triplette was expected to retire, especially after the officiating during the Titans-Chiefs playoff game was deemed questionable, at best.

However, the news of Hochuli's retirement seemed to bring out a more sentimental side from people.






