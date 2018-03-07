The Jacksonville Jaguars appear ready to move on from Allen Robinson.

Jaguars 'not planning to use franchise tag' on WR Allen Robinson

Robinson has been told by the team they do not plan to apply the franchise or transition tag on him, as NFL.com first reported on Tuesday and the Jaguars' official website later confirmed ahead of the deadline for teams to tag impending free agents.

That gives the side who lost to the New England Patriots in last season's AFC Championship game just six days to work out a deal with the 24-year-old wide receiver before the start of the legal tampering period, when other NFL teams can negotiate with him.

Robinson, a second-round pick in 2014, made just one reception for 17 yards last season, hauling in a first-quarter pass in Week 1 and tearing his ACL while getting tackled out of bounds.

He broke out on the field in 2015, catching 80 passes for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Inconsistencies from quarterback Blake Bortles then saw Robinson's numbers greatly decrease in 2016, where he went for 883 yards and six touchdown catches.

Should Robinson reach free agency, he should have plenty of suitors lining up to acquire his services as the top receiver to hit the market.

Applying the franchise tag on Robinson would have cost the Jags just under $16million for the 2018 season.