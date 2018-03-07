Typically, the Valspar Championship is one of the more passed over events of the PGA season, but this year the field is loaded with guys like Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia, and Henrik Stenson. There are also several excellent mid-range picks for daily fantasy golf contests this week, which makes the Valspar an excellent stop in the ramp up to Augusta in a few weeks.

Valspar Championship picks, sleepers for daily fantasy golf contests

The Valspar Championship is played at the Copperhead course at Innisbrook Resort just outside of Tampa. Copperhead is a difficult course that offers a ton of danger off the tee, which forces players to club down and be left with a ton of long irons on the approach to the green. Players absolutely must hit fairways at Copperhead or else bogies (or worse) will pile up quickly. This makes driving percentage by far my most important stat of the week. There’s no coincidence that guys who have success around here are players who go heavy with their 3-wood off the tee.

Innisbrook is also unique in that it is a Par 71 that features four Par 5s and a staggering five Par 3s. While normally I would want to focus on Par-5 scoring on courses with four Par 5s, the Par 5’s at Innisbrook are all fairly difficult and rank toward the bottom of the tour in terms of birdie and eagle rate. There will inevitably be more missed greens this week with the amount of long irons that players will be forced to hit, so we are also going to want to really focus on guys who can scramble and grind out pars.

Finally, you see a lot of long-term good putters pop up on the leaderboard at this event each year, and while putting is so variable that I rarely focus on it, there is enough of a correlation this week to keep long-term putting in mind.

Key Stats:

Good Drive Percentage

Par 3 Scoring

Strokes Gained: Approach > 175 Yards

Scrambling

Valspar Championship picks (Daily Fantasy Golf)

Top-Tier Targets

Sergio Garcia - $10,900

Sergio has looked solid in his first two tournaments in North America this year at the Honda Classic and again last week at WGC-Mexico. He is the exact type of player who I want to target at Innisbrook, as he is going to club down off the tee and keep it in the fairway, and there aren’t many players you feel better about with a long iron in their hand than Sergio. His putting and recent scrambling is obviously a concern here, but I’m banking on his ball striking being able to keep him out of too much trouble. I would take Garcia straight up over both Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy, so the pice discount is just another bonus.

Henrik Stenson - $10,200

Stenson has been seen as the class of the field the past few years at the Valspar, but you’ll get a great discount on him this week with so many other great players playing. It’s no wonder that Stenson loves starting his PGA Tour season at this event, as Innisbrook is an excellent fit for his game. Stenson will happily hit his legendary 3-wood off every tee and stripe his long irons all day long. The long layoff may scare some, but Stenson should be seen as an elite play at his $10,200 price point.

Others to Consider: Ryan Moore (GPP)

Mid-Tier Targets

Adam Hadwin - $8,800

Back-to-back top-10 finishes must have Hadwin feeling good going into his title defense at Innisbrook. It’s a little scary rostering Hadwin at this price point (second-highest price of the last year for him), but the combination of form and course fit is hard to ignore this week. Hadwin has been one of the most accurate players off the tee this season, and his excellent putting should give him a shot to defend his title this week. He’s in play in all formats despite the high salary.

Charl Schwartzel - $7,500

Charl has only played Valspar twice and posted a T-6 last year and a win in 2016. It’s clear that he has an eye for the course and his game is a great fit for Innisbrook. The problem is that he hasn’t played a ton of golf over the past few months and is coming off a few mediocre performances at the Genesis (T-68) and WGC-Mexico (T-48). With that being said, I think those events were good to help Schwartzel shake off the rust, and we’ll see him play closer to his best this week. His price of $7,500 is a great value for someone with excellent, albeit limited, course history.

John Huh - $7,300

If you’re looking for a low-owned GPP pivot, then I would strongly consider looking at Huh. He has made five straight cuts going into this week, including a T-3 at the CareerBuilder Challenge, which is an event that has a lot of crossover to this week. Huh also has an excellent history at Innisbrook, with finishes of T-9, T-22, and T-33 here the past three years. I feel good enough to roster Huh in cash at $7,300, and I’ll be looking to go overweight on his likely sub-10-percent ownership in tournaments.

Others to Consider: Byeong-Hun An (GPP), Cam Smith, Kevin Streelman

Value Targets

Shane Lowry - $7,100

Oh man, it really pains me that I’m even considering Lowry after how many times he’s burned me since the 2016 U.S. Open, but here we are again. Lowry has been extremely average in '18, but I’m going to give him a look in large field tournaments regardless. We know that Lowry can compete in strong fields and usually pops at hard courses, both of which we have this week. At his best, he’s able to keep the ball in the fairway and is a solid long iron player. With the lack of clear-cut good options in the $7,100 range and below, I’m going to be looking to spread out my limited exposure to this range, and Lowry makes the short list of tournament worthy punts.

Sam Saunders - $7,000

Saunders burned everyone two weeks ago as the chalk value play at the Honda Classic, but I’m going right back to him this week at Valspar. He’s another guy who played excellent earlier this year at the CareerBuilder (T-8) and has a solid history at this event with finishes of T-22 and T-26 in his last two showings here in 2016 and '15. The conditions at the Honda were absolutely brutal, so I’m willing to give Saunders a bit of a pass for his missed cut and will gladly snatch him up at lowered ownership this week.

Punt Plays to Consider: Brian Gay, Aaron Wise, Stewart Cink