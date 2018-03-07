News

Masters 2018: Shubhankar Sharma, 21, accepts special invitation

Shubhankar Sharma made his PGA Tour debut last week, finishing T-9 at the WGC Mexico Championship. But he's about to get an even better opportunity.

Sharma, 21, accepted Tuesday a special invitation to compete in the 2018 Masters. It will be his first appearance in a major championship.



"Golf is a global game, and throughout our history we have extended invitations to deserving international players not otherwise qualified," Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament said in an announcement. "As his results have proven, Shubhankar Sharma is a remarkable young player, and we look forward to welcoming him to Augusta National in April."

Sharma will become the fourth Indian-born player to compete in the Masters, following Jeev Milkha Singh, Arjun Atwal and Anirban Lahiri. He has won twice in the past four months, at the Joburg Open in December and the Maybank Championship in February, moving to 66th in the world rankings.

