The scene: October 2018

Bullpen carts are cool, but could take away one of baseball's coolest things

Boston's Craig Kimbrel is about to enter a tense playoff game. The Red Sox lead by one run. It's crunch time. Do or die. The opening strains of "Welcome to the Jungle" invade the air at Fenway Park. The crowd goes wild. And here comes perhaps the most intimidating flamethrower in baseball — in a tiny, non-intimidating bullpen cart.

Welcome to the jungle. We've got fun and games, indeed.

MORE: 18 things I really want to see in 2018

While many on the interwebs (including me) have celebrated the return of the bullpen cart for at least one team (the Diamondbacks) in 2018, some have pondered a critical (not really, but kinda) question: What will become of closer entrance music if every team uses a cart? Will it go away? Will it be less cool? Less of a chill-inducing spectacle? Here are my initial answers to those four questions:

1) It'll probably remain unchanged.

2) See No. 1.

3) I'd say so.

4) Definitely.

The obvious allure of an entrance song for a closer is to make his entrance that much more grand. It's a pronouncement that something special is happening, that the game is about to (probably) end in a thrilling fashion and that we should all be excited. Think Mariano Rivera and "Enter Sandman," or Trevor Hoffman and "Hell's Bells," or John Smoltz and "Dancing Queen" (that one's a joke, but, yes, it really happened).



I mean, a bullpen cart can't do this. https://t.co/ZGrF8ZEgAb

— River Ave. Blues (@RiverAveBlues) March 6, 2018



But I get it: Throw in a bullpen cart to the process and, well, that allure loses some luster. Red Sox fans could still be pumped that Kimbrel's coming in to close out a win, but there's just something about watching him run in from the bullpen that adds gravitas — like a superhero marching onto the scene for all to see, and the bad guys knowing there's nothing they can do about it. Yes, Batman has the Batmobile, but it's basically a tricked-out war machine. It exudes power and intimidation.

A bullpen cart? It's a tiny cart that wears a hat. It's just a step up from a clown car at the circus. It's kinda ridiculous if you think about it, but that's also why I'm all for it.

MORE: Opening Day schedule for all 30 teams

I'll pause here to say that it's unlikely every team will adopt a bullpen cart in 2018, which makes worries about entrance music a bit premature. We can assume the Diamondbacks are bringing it back at least in part to help shave a few seconds off pitching changes in the ongoing quest to quicken the pace of play. Whether other teams join the fun remains to be seen.

But fun is the key word here. Any benefit to pace of play comes in a distant second to the whimsical nature and nostalgia of the bullpen cart. But then, entrance songs are mostly about fun, too. But if lack of an entrance song diminishes the baseball experience, if it robs the game of needed spectacle, I suppose teams could just exchange the carts for Roman-era chariots.

Or, solve both issues and just use the Doof Wagon from "Mad Max: Fury Road."