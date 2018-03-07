Lawn Tennis Association president steps aside pending investigation

LONDON (Reuters) - Martin Corrie, the president of Britain's Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), has stepped aside pending an investigation into the handling of a 2004 sexual assault allegation against a coach.

The LTA said on Monday it received a complaint last December about a case concerning a coach who worked at Hertfordshire County LTA when Corrie was a member of that body's Executive Committee.

The coach was investigated and sanctioned by the LTA Disciplinary Committee at the time.

An LTA statement said it had undertaken a full internal review and commissioned a further independent investigation.

Corrie said it was right for him to step aside temporarily during the investigation.

"I would not wish my presence in this significant public role to become a distraction from the very good work the LTA is currently doing in the safeguarding arena," he said.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)