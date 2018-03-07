Six Nations 2018: Brian O'Driscoll talks up Ireland's Grand Slam bid

Brian O'Driscoll has backed Ireland to claim its first Grand Slam since 2009 but warns that England will be out for revenge.

Joe Schmidt's side is on track for a clean sweep at this year's Six Nations, while England's loss to Scotland last time out ended its hopes.

But the title is up for grabs heading into the second to last round of games, when Ireland hosts Scotland and Eddie Jones' men travel to France.

Twickenham will then host what could be a decisive contest in the last set of fixtures, when Ireland legend O'Driscoll believes his compatriots could end a nine-year wait for a Slam, having dashed England's dreams of achieving the feat in 2017.

"Provided the job gets done against Scotland at home, I think this team has a steeliness and a resolve to them," O'Driscoll told Omnisport, speaking courtesy of the Laureus World Sports Awards, when asked of Ireland's Grand Slam chances.

"I think they make themselves hard to beat, don't concede a lot and pretty good at taking their opportunities.



Tries, tries, tries... All the highlights from yet another cracking #IREvWAL encounter pic.twitter.com/RfFFPii0BE

— NatWest 6 Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 24, 2018



"That all said, it is one of the more of the difficult places to go and play in Twickenham. We denied England the Grand Slam last year, is it their turn to return the favor?

"I think if Ireland wants to do anything in the World Cup in 18 months' time, they're going to have to go Twickenham and perform well, let that take care of the result, but I certainly wouldn't be one to bet against them."