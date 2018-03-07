Scarlets have signed Bristol winger Tom Varndell on a deal until the end of the season.

Varndell leaves Bristol for Scarlets

Varndell has been training with the Pro14 side and the Welsh region announced his signature on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old is the Premiership's all-time record try scorer with 92 and will now switch his focus to Scarlets' bid to retain the Pro14 title.

During his three-year stay at Bristol, Varndell chalked up 50 appearances and scored 35 tries.

Posting on Twitter, Varndell - who has four England caps - wrote: "Thank you everyone at @Bristol_RFC especially the players. It's been great.

"Good luck with the remainder of the season [see you] at the end of season for a few hopefully to celebrate a great finish.

"Very excited to get stuck in with @scarlets_rugby for what is a huge period [for] them."