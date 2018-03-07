Varndell leaves Bristol for Scarlets

Scarlets have signed Bristol winger Tom Varndell on a deal until the end of the season.
Varndell has been training with the Pro14 side and the Welsh region announced his signature on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old is the Premiership's all-time record try scorer with 92 and will now switch his focus to Scarlets' bid to retain the Pro14 title.
During his three-year stay at Bristol, Varndell chalked up 50 appearances and scored 35 tries.
Posting on Twitter, Varndell - who has four England caps - wrote: "Thank you everyone at @Bristol_RFC especially the players. It's been great.
"Good luck with the remainder of the season [see you] at the end of season for a few hopefully to celebrate a great finish.
"Very excited to get stuck in with @scarlets_rugby for what is a huge period [for] them."