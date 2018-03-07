Jaguars reportedly will not use franchise tag on WR Allen Robinson

The Jaguars appear ready to move on from Allen Robinson, as they won't give the 24-year-old wide receiver the franchise tag.

According to NFL.com, Jacksonville has informed Robinson that they won’t be applying the franchise or transition tag, giving it just six days to work out a deal before he’s a free agent.

Robinson, a second round pick in 2014, caught just one pass for 17 yards last season. He hauled in a first-quarter pass Week 1 and tore his ACL while getting tackled out of bounds.

Robinson broke out on the field in 2015, catching 80 passes for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns. Inconsistencies from quarterback Blake Bortles saw Robinson's numbers greatly decrease in 2016.

Should Robinson reach free agency, the 6-3 former Penn State star should have a number of suitors lined up to acquire his services.