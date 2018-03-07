News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Motor racing: Sauber F1 team appoint female test driver

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Sauber have promoted female Colombian racer Tatiana Calderon to the role of Formula One test driver after a year in a development role.

The 24-year-old, who is backed by the team's Mexican sponsor Telmex, is competing in the GP3 series again this season after finishing 18th overall last year.
Swiss-based Sauber were the first Formula One team to have a female principal, although Monisha Kaltenborn departed last year. They also had Swiss racer Simona de Silvestro as an 'affiliated driver' in 2014.
Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, who raced for Ferrari-powered Sauber as a stand-in last year, is the reserve driver.
Formula One has not had a woman driver start a grand prix since 1976.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Jon Boyle)

Back To Top