A lawsuit alleges Inglewood mayor James T. Butts held secret negotiations about building a new Clippers arena next to the Rams' future stadium.

Forum owner sues City of Inglewood over 'secret talks' about new Clippers arena

Madison Square Garden, which has owned and operated the Inglewood Forum since 2011, filed the lawsuit in California Superior Court on Monday.

The suit, obtained by ESPN, claims Inglewood and its mayor breached their contract with the Forum when it held secret negotiations with the Clippers regarding 15 acres of property that had been leased — with an option to buy — to accommodate overflow parking.

Butts allegedly began covert talks with the Clippers in January 2017, when he also began to pressure the Forum to terminate the parking lease agreement so he could develop a "technology park" on the land. The Clippers and the City of Inglewood entered into an exclusive negotiating agreement in June of last year to develop the 15 acres. The suit alleges Butts never informed the Forum or MSG of those talks.