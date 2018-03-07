DeMarcus Lawrence did not hesitate to sign his one-year franchise tender and set his sights on a huge contract next year.

Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence ready to 'break the bank' after signing franchise tag

The Cowboys defensive end will get $17.1 million in 2018 after he was second in the NFL with 14 1/2 sacks last season. His agent, David Canter, tweeted Monday that Lawrence had signed the one-year franchise contract and that it was "just the beginning."



Congratulations to #TeamDEC client @TankLawrence who has officially signed his 1 year franchise contract with @dallascowboys This is just the beginning!!!!

— DEC Management (@davidcanter) March 6, 2018



Lawrence, a second-round pick from Boise State in the 2014 NFL Draft, echoed his agent's tweet when speaking to NFL Media.

"I feel like they have given me the opportunity to really break the bank next year," Lawrence said Monday.

The 25-year-old South Carolina native added he will "work (his) butt off to make sure (he's) the best football player possible" and that taking care of his kids is his top priority.

"I'm truly blessed and won't spend a dime until I get a long term deal," he told NFL Media.

The Cowboys would like to reach a long-term deal with Lawrence this offseason and have until July 16 to reach an agreement or Lawrence will play the 2018 season on the one-year tag.