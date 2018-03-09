March Madness 2018: Scout weighs in on 10 NBA Draft prospects in NCAA Tournament

Every year, the lament from NBA scouts is much the same. They track players from their early years in AAU ball, on into college and through 30-plus NCAA games per season. But it’s when March comes around that, suddenly, the scouts find the rest of the gang back at the home office starts paying extra attention to potential draftees.

NBA Draft 2018: Scout weighs in on 10 prospects with much at stake this March

“Years of work for you, then your GM is watching a handful of games in the tournament and tells you, ‘Hey, we should take that guy,’” one scout joked.

OK, that’s a bit dramatic, and certainly outdated, especially with the advanced scouting tools available to league decision-makers these days. Still, March carries outsize importance in the NBA Draft, allowing prospects to make one last competitive impression in their conference rounds and the NCAA Tournament, whether they’re fighting to land in the first round or fighting to be the first overall pick.

With that in mind, we spoke with a league scout about 10 potential draftees facing a most important March...

Michael Porter Jr., F, Missouri

Porter was injured two minutes into his much-hyped NCAA career, robbing the Tigers — and scouts — of the pleasure of watching him this season. But Porter has mostly maintained his status as a top-five pick in the draft based on the explosiveness and size he showed coming out of high school.

Healthy now, Porter has been practicing for the Tigers, but it is unclear whether he will play in the upcoming SEC Tournament or beyond. He probably would not damage his stock if he did.

Scout’s take: “The only danger would be getting hurt again, but he’s been cleared by all the doctors, so he should not worry about that. I don’t think he would pay a price if he came back and struggled a little — if anything, he will get points for trying to go out there and contribute. It’s like Kyrie Irving’s situation (in 2011). Kyrie had his ups and downs when he came back, but he still went No. 1.”

Jaren Jackson Jr., F, Michigan State

Jackson might wind up the best player in this draft. He’s only 18, but is already 6-11 with a 7-4 wingspan and a raft of NBA potential on both ends of the floor. He is, though, unpolished, a rarity among players coached by Tom Izzo, even ones as young as Jackson. He has been prone to foul trouble — at least four fouls in 18 of 33 games — and has struggled with his shot lately (3-for-17 from the 3-point line in his last five games). But if he hits his stride in the tournament, he will firm up his name in the debate over whom should be the No. 1 pick.

Scout’s take: “He is so talented, but still a wildcard. He has a lot of natural skill, with his size, his fluidity, the way he runs the floor, his athleticism, his defensive instincts. But you’d like to see him dominate at the college level the way some of his classmates have done.”

Deandre Ayton, F/C, Arizona

Arizona has played three games since a report suggested that coach Sean Miller discussed a payment of $100,000 with a representative of an agent in order to ensure Ayton’s commitment to the Wildcats, a charge Miller has denied. There was some interest among NBA types as to how Ayton would handle the adversity, and the answer has been pretty good thus far: 22.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 72.7 percent shooting, 2.0 blocks per game.

Ayton enters March the likely No. 1 overall pick, and if he continues to let the controversy bounce off him this month, he should keep his hold on that spot.

Scout’s take: “He just dominates the middle so completely. I don’t think there is much that can happen that will knock him out of the top spot. He is not a sure thing in that spot, but he is ahead of everyone else.”

Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke

Carter is overshadowed by fellow Blue Devil big man Marvin Bagley III, and while he might not register as prominently with fans, he has made his impression among scouts. He is smooth for his size (6-10), runs the floor, is a very good passer and has the ability to set screens as well as step back and shoot. Carter also gets points for playing with intelligence.

But the question is: Has Carter sacrificed his own game to help his other freshman phenoms succeed, or can he be too passive as a player?

Scout’s take: “There are times when he really controls the boards and where they run their offense through him. But that does not always happe,n and he can be the first one to get lost in the shuffle with all their front-end talent. That’s not his fault, but you’d like to see him be more assertive as the games get more important.”

Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan

Wagner, a 6-10 junior from Germany, is hoping to follow the path of 2017 Wolverine first-rounder D.J. Wilson, who looked more like a second-rounder until a strong finish by Michigan helped push him into the 17th spot in the draft. Wagner already may have shown enough versatility to go with his obvious skill as a stretch-4 (39.6 percent from the 3-point line this year) to ensure he is a first-round pick, but he is still on the bubble. A nice Michigan run will boost his stock.

Scout’s take: “I think he is a first-round pick. He has a good post-up game and is more athletic than he gets credit for. But the longer he goes in the tournament, the easier he is to sell as a top-20 or 25 pick.”

Hamidou Diallo, G, Kentucky

Diallo has been a starter all year for the Wildcats, but he has not gotten starter’s run lately, averaging 18.5 minutes in Kentucky’s last 10 games. He’s scored just 5.7 points in that span, shooting 30.2 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from the 3-point line (including an 0-for-7 performance from the field in the regular season finale against Florida).

Diallo was a potential lottery pick based on his physical attributes before the 2017 draft, but he has not shown the stamina to hold up his potential, and he has slipped in the eyes of scouts this season. A strong March changes all that.

Scout's take: “I mean, if he goes to the Combine and blows everybody away with his vertical (leap) again, maybe he’ll make everyone forget the last six weeks or so. But he has not looked like a lottery pick.”

Mo Bamba, F/C, Texas

There isn’t much that could keep Bamba out of the top 10 in this draft, but the lingering toe injury that has bothered him for nearly two weeks is a source of concern. Texas is on the NCAA Tournament bubble, but has played a brutal schedule that allowed Bamba to make enough impressions around the league with his defensive prowess to make the tournament less crucial to his future.

Still, his competitors for the No. 3-8 spots in the draft will be on display throughout March, and it would do Bamba well to be healthy and showing off his talents all month, too.

Scout’s take: “I’m not worried about the toe. It’s one of those injuries that is not a problem — until it is. If he comes back and plays and looks like himself, he will be back in the same range of pick, definitely a top-10 guy. But it was obviously bothering him before he went out, and with any 7-footer, you worry about injuries in the feet and toes a little more.”

Lonnie Walker, G, Miami

Scouts loved Walker’s physical assets coming into the season, which makes sense for a long, 6-4 point guard with speed, agility and a natural scoring knack. But Walker seemed cowed by the big stage in the first half of Miami’s season, mostly coming off the bench and averaging 8.1 points on 42.3 percent shooting (31.4 on 3s) in the first 15 games. That had his stock in question, and some scouts wondered if he should go back for his sophomore year.

Walker has turned that around in the last 15 games, though, especially with fellow draft hopeful Bruce Brown out with a stress fracture. Walker has started 14 of his last 15 games, averaging 15.1 points on 42.0 percent shooting, making 38.0 percent of his 3s.

Scout’s take: “He has been much more comfortable and much more like the player we all saw before he went to Miami. He has such physical gifts, but he also has some ground to make up.”

Tony Carr, G, Penn State

Carr has made a big leap as a prospect largely thanks to his improvement as a shooter — he made 32.0 percent of his 3s as a freshman and 46.0 percent of his 3s as a sophomore. He’s 6-5 and averaged 4.7 assists this season, but he is still considered a combo guard by scouts, and probably not quick enough to defend point guards at the NBA level.

But his shooting could secure a spot in the first round, and he was 11-for-23 from the arc in the Big Ten Tournament. At 21-13, Penn State is a bubble team, but a tourney run could help Carr’s stock.

Scout’s take: “I thought his shooting was a fluke to be honest, at the beginning of the year. But he gets his shot off quicker, and he has worked on his form. I think he is genuinely a 40 percent 3-point shooter at the next level. Only question is, can he do enough other things to keep him on the floor?”

Devonte Graham, G, Kansas

Graham is a senior, which almost certainly pushes him to the second round in the draft. But he has consistently been a great shooter for the Jayhawks, with a career mark of 41.5 percent from the arc, and he has been the leader who has held together the team this season.

Coach Bill Self has left Graham in to play 40 minutes in 15 games this season, including in 12 of the last 14 games. He surely has a role on an NBA bench, and if he can leave a strong impression in his final games, he will get a little closer to the outside chance he lands a first-round spot.

Scout’s take: “I would bet he winds up being a guy who goes in the second round but gets a guaranteed contract anyway. He can shoot, he runs the pick-and-roll well, he has skills that translate right away. He’ll be in the league next year, it’s just a matter of getting the right opportunity.”