The Browns in 2012 drafted Trent Richardson with the third overall pick. That selection, an almost instantly regrettable decision that would plague Cleveland for years, led to a turning point in running back evaluation across the NFL. Zero backs were selected in Round 1 of the two drafts that followed. The NFL overcorrected amid Richardson’s failure.

Saquon Barkley's potential can't be quantified by NFL Combine results

But since, there have been three straight drafts in which running backs were selected in the top 10. Backs like Todd Gurley, Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey have shown the elite qualities that made them worthy of high picks. The league's reinvigorated valuation on the position proved accurate.

Penn State's Saquon Barkley is poised to be the next RB drafted early. But he is different than each of those four running backs, and he proved it at the 2018 NFL Combine.

Everybody knew Combine would be a breeze for Barkley, a notoriously hard worker in the weight room. His lifting bests at Penn State are that of legend — the Combine drills don’t perfectly exemplify the weight room dominance NFL teams have seen first-hand in their offseason visits to the campus.

Barkley at the Combine became one of just three 230-plus pound running backs ever to run a 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds or faster. He followed his 29 bench press reps Thursday with a 41-inch vertical Friday; both numbers were best among running backs. Even his short shuttle, which generally exemplifies quickness, was among the top 10 at the position despite his status as one of the biggest backs in attendance.

Just because Barkley's Combine performance did not catch anybody in the NFL by surprise does not mean it’s having a limited affect on his draft stock. Scouts are humans, too, and seeing a physical specimen perform at such a high level in person is hard to push aside in the name of impartiality and expectation. If there were any pessimistic scouts in attendance, Barkley shut them up.

While Barkley’s Combine dominance did not come as a surprise, his development as a runner in 2017 did. His style is not the same as that of recent top-10 backs; Elliott, Fournette and Gurley in college played with more power and interior explosiveness, which emphasized their abilities to physically dominate tacklers.

Barkley is more of a LeSean McCoy-type runner who creates in-space opportunities through lateral explosion. He is able to produce jaw-dropping wide movements to evade tacklers and meet defenders through arm tackles rather than driving straight through them.

While NFL teams generally are more cautious with lateral runners early in the draft, simply because their success is more predicated on health, Barkley has grown so much in two areas that took McCoy much longer to develop: pass catching and pass blocking.

In Penn State’s come-from-behind-victory over Iowa last season, Barkley’s highlight runs stole the show, but it was his pass blocking that won the Nittany Lions the game. His performance on the team’s final drive — in particular his protection of Trace McSorely multiple times, including the game-winning throw below — stood out to many across the NFL.

In addition to his developed pass-blocking upside, Barkley has grown to become one of the most proficient route runners and catchers in recent college football seasons. Not only does he finish catches with receiver-like confidence and extension away from his frame, but he has grown as a route runner to generate separation and leave defenders off balance.

It was then-Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead’s use of Barkley’s creative pass-catching upside that truly made the offense unique and difficult for opposing defenses.

For all of his athleticism and development as a versatile weapon out of the backfield, it is Barkley’s character that has NFL teams considering him a top-five overall pick.

When a team drafts a player at the top of the draft, that player is destined for more than just high expectations on the field. He will be asked to be a face of the franchise and, eventually, looked up to in the locker room as a catalyst for success. Often times, teams with high draft picks have either a poor roster or a poor culture (or both), and that high pick is viewed as a potential turning point.

Quarterbacks generally are considered the players best equipped to guide teams through rebuilds. But a personality and/or leader will command respect and can instantly change the culture of a locker room. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is a recent example. In this draft class, along with the quarterbacks, Barkley and N.C. State’s Bradley Chubb are those types of personalities.

Barkley served as a turning point for Penn State’s football program, as his arrival as a freshman coincided with the team still working to come back from the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Barkley, through on-field excitement, weight room focus, off-field interviews and teammate support, became the face of the program. Penn State staff members gush about how his professionalism and personal growth during his time in State College has prepared him for a long NFL career.

Barkley is a rare talent, a motivated worker and the type of character that can galvanize a struggling roster.

For Barkley, the Combine was a formality. His elite qualities extend past the vertical jump or the 40-yard dash, and NFL teams know that.