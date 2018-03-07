News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Ronda Rousey to make WWE WrestleMania debut alongside Kurt Angle

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Ronda Rousey’s first WWE match at WrestleMania 34 won’t be your typical undercard.

Ronda Rousey to make WWE WrestleMania debut alongside Kurt Angle

Ronda Rousey to make WWE WrestleMania debut alongside Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle announced on “Monday Night Raw” that he and Rousey will team up in a mixed-tag match against WWE chief operating officer Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon.

Shortly after the announcement, McMahon attempted to slap Angle before Rousey stepped in, grabbed her arm and slammed her to the mat.



WrestleMania 34 is set for April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz SuperDome in New Orleans. Rousey will appear on every episode of "Monday Night Raw" leading up to the event.

Back To Top