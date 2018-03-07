Yu Darvish is finally ready to make his debut.

Yu Darvish to make Cubs debut Tuesday against Dodgers

The ace is set to play his first game in a Cubs uniform Tuesday against his former team, the Dodgers.

"His last workout, on the day he wasn't feeling well, was outstanding," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Monday, via ESPN. "I know he wants to get out there and give it a run. I'm eager to watch the whole thing."

Darvish was initially scheduled to pitch last Thursday, but stomach problems delayed his debut. He threw a bullpen session and took batting practice as he recovered instead.

ESPN noted Darvish likely won't bat against Los Angeles, though he is expected to throw two or three innings.

Darvish, 31, began last season with the Rangers before being sent to the Dodgers ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. He pitched well for Los Angeles to close out the regular season, but struggled in the World Series. Darvish then signed a six-year deal worth up to $150 million with Chicago as a free agent.