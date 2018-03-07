How much have PSG spent on transfers since Qatar takeover?
Ever since the Qatar Investment Authority began to bankroll Paris Saint-Germain, the club has gone from a middle of the road Ligue 1 challenger to one of Europe's elite clubs.
That transformation, of course, has not come cheap, with millions of euros invested by the consortium headed by Nasser Al Khelaifi.
The ultimate prize, however, the Champions League, has so far remained elusive, with PSG's latest challenge under serious threat as the club aim to recover from a two-goal deficit in Tuesday's last-16 decider at home to Real Madrid.
Unai Emery's job might just depend on victory, as the pressure to deliver Europe's biggest crown grows with every year and every blockbuster transfer completed by the French giants and their megarich backers.
1
2011-12: €95.8 million
The QIA revolution began in June 2011, when the group completed its acquisition of Paris Saint-Germain from previous owners, Canal + owners Colony Club. The spending spree started almost immediately with the arrival of stars like Javier Pastore, Blaise Matuidi and Kevin Gameiro. Thiago Motta arrived from Inter in January, pushing PSG's total outlay to just shy of €100m.
2
2012-13: €110.8 million
After finishing second in Ligue 1 to Montpellier in Al Khelaifi's debut season in the boardroom, the president upped the ante for 2012-13. This time PSG smashed the €100m mark on a series of high-profile signings, most prominent of which perhaps was Milan's enigmatic genius Zlatan Ibrahimovic to add goalscoring threat up front. Zlatan was joined by Milan team-mate Thiago Silva, while the raid on Serie A was completed by the arrivals of Ezequiel Lavezzi and Marco Verratti and Gregory van der Wiel also joined from Ajax. The gamble paid off as PSG waltzed to the Ligue 1 title, although in the Champions League Carlo Ancelotti's men came unstuck in the quarters final at the hands of Barcelona.
3
2013-14: €109.4 million
Once again the Italian top flight proved a happy hunting ground for PSG. More than €94 million was spent on two new acquisitions alone, with Napoli star Edinson Cavani becoming the club's record signing upon arriving in a deal worth €63 million. Defender Marquinhos was snapped up from Roma, while Lille were persuaded to part with 20-year-old Lucas Digne. Part of 2013's spending, however, was offset by the sale of Mamadou Sakho for more than €20m, while Sevilla grabbed the littled-used Kevin Gameiro for a further €8m.
4
2014-15: €49.5 million
It was a quiet year for PSG on the transfer front, as just one player was signed by Laurent Blanc in the former France legend's second season at Parc des Princes. David Luiz arrived from Chelsea in a transfer just shy of €50m, but the Brazil defender failed to change PSG's fortunes on the biggest stage. While Ligue 1 was retained with ease the club once again came unstuck in the Champions League quarters, ironically against Luiz's former - and future - club who prevailed on away goals after losing the first leg 2-0.
5
2015-16: €114 million
Blanc stayed in the hotseat despite Champions League failure and was given another huge warchest for his latest crack at European glory. Manchester United winger Angel Di Maria was PSG's biggest signing, closing on Cavani's record in a €63m move, while Monaco's Layvin Kurzawa and Toulouse defender Serge Aurier were also signed in a raid on the club's Ligue 1 rivals. The league itself was a foregone conclusion, won by an incredible 31 points; but in the Champions League the last eight once again proved a bridge too far.
6
2016-17: €136 million
Unai Emery was brought in over the summer to replace Blanc, and the ex-Sevilla coach was given unprecedented funds to spend in order to take PSG to the next level. The likes of Julian Draxler, Giovani Lo Celso, Jese and Grzegorz Krychowiak were signed, but PSG failed to impress in the coach's first season, losing out to Monaco in Ligue 1 and suffering 6-1 humiliation to Barcelona in the Champions League.
7
2017-18: €238m (+€180m)
It was the summer in which PSG smashed all existing records. Brazil star Neymar became the world's most expensive signing in an incredible €222m move from Barcelona, while Kylian Mbappe will in turn become the priciest teenager on the planet when he completes a €180m permanent deal at the end of the current season. Those two transfers have helped PSG recover their place at the top of Ligue 1, although Neymar will be sorely missed on Tuesday after undergoing surgery on a metatarsal fracture.
8
Total: €1.03 billion
When PSG complete Mbappe's signing, Al Khelaifi and the Qatar Investment Authority's total spending will exceed the billion mark. When the president first arrived he had set in place a five-year plan for the club which would culminate in Champions League glory: so far, however, the Parisians have failed to translate their domestic dominance into success in the continental game. Two goals down against Real Madrid and missing their world record holding superstar, the odds are certainly against Unai Emery and his charges, with elimination threatening to add further frustration to the owners' European dreams.