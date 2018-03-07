

How much have PSG spent on transfers since Qatar takeover?



Ever since the Qatar Investment Authority began to bankroll Paris Saint-Germain, the club has gone from a middle of the road Ligue 1 challenger to one of Europe's elite clubs.

That transformation, of course, has not come cheap, with millions of euros invested by the consortium headed by Nasser Al Khelaifi.

The ultimate prize, however, the Champions League, has so far remained elusive, with PSG's latest challenge under serious threat as the club aim to recover from a two-goal deficit in Tuesday's last-16 decider at home to Real Madrid.

Unai Emery's job might just depend on victory, as the pressure to deliver Europe's biggest crown grows with every year and every blockbuster transfer completed by the French giants and their megarich backers.