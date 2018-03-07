Nationals send home 2017 top pick Seth Romero for violating team policy

The Nationals sent 2017 first-round pick Seth Romero home from spring training for violating a team policy, Yahoo Sports reported and the Washington Post confirmed through a team spokesperson.



A hard-throwing left-handed pitcher, Romero, 21, did not violate an MLB policy — just an organizational one, the team said — but no further information about the cause of his suspension was available.

Romero also experienced off-field issues at the University of Houston, where he was kicked off the team after several incidents, including a failed drug test and a fight.

The Nationals looked past those issues to make him the 25th pick in last year's MLB Draft, projecting that he could be ready for the majors as early as this season, though he finished 2017 at short-season Single-A. He is considered among the top handful of prospects on a team that has been lacking in left-handed pitching.

According to the Post, how long Romero will be exiled isn't clear, but as of now he isn't taking part in spring training.