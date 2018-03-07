Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' hearing before Roger Goodell took place Monday in Palm Beach, Fla., USA Today reported, as Jones fights the NFL commissioner's ruling that he owes $2 million in restitution for legal fees NFL owners incurred related primarily to the Ezekiel Elliott case.

Jerry Jones, Roger Goodell meet to discuss disputed legal fees, report says

The pair met for an hour, an unidentified person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

In saying that Jones owed the $2 million, Goodell cited Jones' support of Elliott's appeal of his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's domestic violence policy that wound its way through multiple legal jurisdictions.

According to USA Today's report, the pair also discussed Jones' threat to sue owners amid their negotiations with Goodell on a contract extension.

Jones never sued, but not before attorneys on both sides of the issue got involved. Goodell ultimately received a five-year extension.

Another unidentified person with knowledge of the situation previously told USA Today that the hope is for Goodell make a final ruling on the issues involving Jones before league meetings that begin March 25 in Orlando.