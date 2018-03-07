Cricket: Recovering Steyn targets third Australia Test

Dale Steyn has targeted South Africa's third Test against Australia for his latest injury comeback.

Recovering Steyn targets third Australia Test

The paceman made his return from a long-term shoulder problem against India in the Proteas' last Test series.

However, Steyn suffered "significant damage" to the tissue of his left heel in the first of the three-match contest and played no further part.

READ MORE: Australia bad boy Warner receives emphatic Lehmann backing after De Kock incident



South Africa, who lost the first of four Tests against Australia in a fractious meeting in Durban, may soon be able to call on Steyn, though, and he is targeting the Newlands match that starts on March 22.

"I'm looking at trying to get into the third Test, get back with the boys and everything like that," he told Radio KFM.

"It's been a long time – shoulder, foot, all that kind of stuff. Watching the cricket and seeing some of the things that are happening on the field, I just want to get out there.

"I'm probably another two or three weeks away. I have to play one or two warm-up games.

"So, hopefully everything goes according to plan, and by the end of next week, I should be back on the cricket field."