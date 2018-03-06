Serena Williams has 'high expectations' for Indian Wells

Serena Williams has "high expectations" ahead of her eagerly anticipated return to the WTA Tour at the Indian Wells Masters.

The American great stepped up preparations for her first competitive singles appearance since winning last year's Australian Open by playing the Tie Break Tens at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Williams, who has been absent from Tour since giving birth to her daughter in September, defeated Marion Bartoli - herself returning to action after retiring in August 2013 - before losing to Zhang Shuai.

It remains to be seen how the 23-time grand slam singles champion will fare, but Williams is setting herself significant targets.

"It [still] feels different," Serena said in quotes reported by the WTA Tour. "It feels good but I'm still getting there, obviously.

"Honestly, with everything I've been through my happiest is just being out here.

"This is a good sign for me, now I'm ready for the future. I have high expectations, and I think everyone should set high expectations for themselves."

Williams was drawn to face Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas in her opening contest at Indian Wells, and there is the possibility of a meeting with sister Venus in round three.