David Alaba says he can imagine taking on a new challenge away from Bayern Munich.

Bayern star Alaba open to 'new challenge'

The versatile Austria international has been on Bayern's books for his entire senior career, briefly representing Hoffenheim in a loan stint during the second half of the 2010-11 campaign.

Alaba has a contract at the Allianz Arena running until June 2021 and is one of the most highly-rated defenders in world football, meaning his words in an interview with Austrian newspaper Kurier will not have gone unnoticed.

"I am aware that this decision will come to me. I still feel very comfortable here, but I can also imagine taking a different path, taking the next step or looking for a new challenge," he said.

"But I leave that decision open. I have goals for this season that I want to achieve, so there's no room for that right now."

In the meantime, the 25-year-old sees himself taking on greater responsibility at Bayern.

"I am at an age where I have had a lot of experience and where I would like to take the next step in my career," he said.

"It is also part of taking the next step in Bayern, of growing into a leadership role, assuming responsibility and passing on my experience - especially for young players who follow suit. I think that the club expects me to slip into a leadership role."

Alaba has previously stated his ambition to operate as a central midfielder, as he does for Austria, but is happy to remain at left-back amid fierce competition at Bayern.

"It is still no secret that I feel very comfortable [in midfield]," he added.

"But we all know that here at Bayern Munich on the left side with [Franck] Ribery or [Kingsley] Coman works very well and maybe I am one of the best in the world in this position."