He may be 36 years of age, but Roger Federer was happy to do the running for partner Bill Gates in their Match for Africa exhibition.

I'll do the running! - Federer teams up with Bill Gates for charity

For the second year running, world number one Federer teamed up with billionaire Microsoft founder Gates for a one-set doubles match against Jack Sock and NBC Today show host Savannah Guthrie.

A crowd of 16,000 in San Jose was treated to flicks, tricks and plenty of joviality as Federer and his wealthy partner earned a 6-3 victory.

Federer, who won a 20th career grand slam singles title at the Australian Open in January, hailed Gates as a perfect partner before quipping: "He knows numbers very well. He never makes mistakes on the scores.

"I'll do the running and Bill does the thinking."

Sock was also in a playful mood, saying before the match: "Don't hit it to Roger, I'm winless against him for my career."

One of the main highlights came when Federer, ever the showman, played on his knees from the middle of the net, with Sock raining down volleys at his opponent before finally winning the point.

The match, in aid of African charities and the Roger Federer Foundation, raised $2.5million.