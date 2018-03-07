'All we ask is a fair go': The issue holding up Horn-Crawford

Trainer Glenn Rushton believes Jeff Horn's clash with Terence Crawford could be officially confirmed as early as Thursday -- provided his charge is granted a fair go with the judges.

Contracts have still not been signed for the April 14 bout in Las Vegas -- four months after Horn's world title defence against Crawford was first mooted.

The latest sticking point is whether a neutral judge will join an Australian and an American on the three-person panel at the Mandalay Bay Events Centre, as Rushton says had already been agreed.

Contrary to their prior arrangement with Top Rank boss Bob Arum, Rushton said he was concerned that the Nevada Athletic Commission's definition of "neutral" was someone from outside that state - rather than someone from another country.

"When Manny (Pacquiao) came out he had two US judges, an Argentinian judge and a US referee and yet still we had plenty of trolls saying we had Australian judges," Rushton told AAP.

"There wasn't one Australian judge. We don't want any special favours, we're happy to fight Crawford and beat him on our merits but all we ask is a fair go.

"We know there's going to be a Nevada referee but we're happy with that, it's not a big deal.

"Hopefully that won't be a major issue and we will get that resolved amicably and quickly. But it's something that I'm very vocal on."

It's believed Horn's promoter, Duco Events boss Dean Lonergan, is in the US trying to iron out the deal.

With barely a month to go until Horn's meeting with Crawford - who is unbeaten in 32 fights and ranked as one of boxing's best pound-for-pound fighters - the delay was "frustrating", according to Rushton.

Plans for the fight have repeatedly changed, with the date brought forward a week and the location moved from Las Vegas to New York City and back again.

Hopes that Pacquiao and Vasyl Lomachenko would fight on the same card have been scuppered, which has led to a reduced purse for Horn.

Rushton said he was legally unable to provide a figure, but previous estimates are in the $2 million region.

"I'm hoping we can get this contract signed off (Thursday)," he said.

"There's other things in there that concern me, there's been a lot of changes.

"We just have to roll with the punches, so to speak, and work together in good faith to get this done."