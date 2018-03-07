News

LOOK: Jaguars' new uniforms may have been leaked online

Images of what purportedly are the Jaguars' new uniforms surfaced on Twitter over the weekend. At first glance, the overall setup is safe, but sharp. The all-teal set stands out most.

If one of these tweets represents the actual uniform designs (the team hasn't commented), then gone will be the black-and-gold two-tone helmet, which clashed with the rest of the uniform.

Leonard Fournette in the Jags' AFC championship game vs. the Patriots in January 2018. (Getty Images)

The uniforms shown in the above tweets would also offer the possibility of a teal top-white pants combo as a nod to the early days of the franchise.

Mark Brunell vs. the Steelers in 1997. (Andy Lyons/Allsport)

Dailysnark.com noted the actual drop date for the unis is expected to be in April.

