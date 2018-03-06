NBA: Parker's scoring outburst leads Spurs past Grizzlies

Tony Parker rescued the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA on Monday, leading his team past the Memphis Grizzlies.

Parker's scoring outburst leads Spurs past Grizzlies

The Spurs' starting lineup struggled, so they called on a familiar face to save the day.

Veteran point guard Parker, moved to the bench this season in favour of Dejounte Murray, scored a game-high 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

Parker's scoring outburst, a season high, led San Antonio to a 100-98 home win. The Spurs needed to outscore Memphis 30-26 in the fourth quarter to earn the win. Kyle Anderson was the only Spurs starter in double figures (11 points). LaMarcus Aldridge scored just seven points in 31 minutes.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 23 points and 10 rebounds. While Memphis (18-45) are in rebuilding mode, they have been competitive in some big games this season.

With the win, San Antonio (37-27) moved into a tie for fourth with the Pelicans and Timberwolves in the Western Conference standings.

LEBRON LEADS CAVS

LeBron James and Larry Nance Jr. helped lead the Cavaliers to a 112-90 win over the Pistons. James scored 31 points with seven assists and seven rebounds, while hitting 11 of 17 from the field. Nance added 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic scored 29 points in a 92-89 win over the Bucks. He added four rebounds, three assists and two steals while hitting nine of 13 shots from the field (five of seven from three-point range).

LAVINE STRUGGLES

Bulls point guard Zach LaVine has enjoyed some breakout games this season, even looking like the future of Chicago's franchise. But Monday was not his day. LaVine scored just four points in 27 minutes of action, while hitting just one of 11 shots from the field in a 105-89 loss to the Celtics.

MITCHELL MAGIC

Donovan Mitchell went with the up and under.

Mitchell scored 19 points and center Rudy Gobert recorded a double-double (21 points, 17 rebounds) to lead the Jazz to a 94-80 win over the Magic.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland Cavaliers 112-90 Detroit Pistons



Indiana Pacers 92-89 Milwaukee Bucks



Miami Heat 125-103 Phoenix Suns



Boston Celtics 105-89 Chicago Bulls



San Antonio Spurs 100-98 Memphis Grizzlies



Utah Jazz 94-80 Orlando Magic



Portland Trail Blazers 108-103 Los Angeles Lakers

ROCKETS AT THUNDER

Houston, led by MVP candidate James Harden, own a half-game lead over the Warriors in the Western Conference, while currently riding a 15-game winning streak. The Thunder are just seventh in the West after winning six of their last 10 games. Oklahoma City have not really been able to click this season even though Paul George and Russell Westbrook have put up gaudy numbers.