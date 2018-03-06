The Raiders released linebacker Aldon Smith following his latest off-field incident but that could be the least of his issues.

Arrest warrant issued for Aldon Smith

San Francisco police have obtained an arrest warrant for Smith on Monday following an alleged domestic violence incident Saturday in San Francisco.



Just in to @ABC: San Francisco police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Aldon Smith, who was released earlier today by the Oakland Raiders pic.twitter.com/ygpiyTIXzR

— Matt Stone (@MattStoneABC) March 6, 2018



The parents of Smith's alleged victim persuaded him to enter an unidentified rehabilitation facility after their daughter, described as Smith's fiancee, called police and accused him of "beating her up."

Smith is alleged to have bit the wrists of the victim and was sought by San Francisco police after they said Sunday that he "fled the scene" of the alleged incident.

"Caller says her ex-boyfriend is beating her up … also hear: ‘No, please. No, please.’ … it’s an ongoing issue. The guy’s name is Aldon Smith," a San Francisco police dispatcher told officers around 8:30 p.m. PT Saturday, via the San Jose Mercury News.

The woman confirmed to TMZ that she is the alleged victim in the incident, but Smith's getting help for a substance-abuse problem is what's most important to her.

"I wish the best for Aldon. And I'm scared for his life with his addiction," she said. "I cannot comment on the altercation, but I can tell you I love him and (am) so happy he turned to my family who considers him family, and hopefully he gets the help he truly needs."

Smith has a long legal record. Drafted in the first round (seventh overall) by the 49ers in 2011, he was cut after an arrest in August 2015, following a string of other arrests dating back to 2012, the season he was a first-team All-Pro.

He signed a one-year contract with the Raiders in 2015, but was suspended by the NFL midway through that season.

He applied for reinstatement for 2016 but still has not been cleared to play.