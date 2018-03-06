NHL: Stars goalie Bishop suffers suspected knee injury

The Stars' $29.5million netminder Ben Bishop left Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators after sustaining a lower-body injury, Dallas announced.

Stars goalie Bishop suffers suspected knee injury

Bishop suffered an apparent knee injury after a collision in front of the net with team-mate Dan Hamuis.

He met with trainers but continued to play until the end of the first period.

Bishop, who is 26-17-4 with a 2.51 GAA this season, stopped 12 shots before leaving after the first period. The Senators won 3-2 in overtime.

Backup goalie Kari Lehtonen started the second period for Dallas and could be in line to start Tuesday against the Predators.