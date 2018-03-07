Ben Bishop update: Stars goalie to miss two games with possible knee injury

News

Sporting News
The Stars' $29.5 million netminder Ben Bishop left Monday's game against the Senators after sustaining a lower body injury.

The veteran goalie will miss the team's next two games against the Predators and Ducks.

Bishop suffered an apparent knee injury after a collision in front of the net with teammate Dan Hamuis. Bishop met with trainers but continued to play until the end of the first period.




Bishop, who is 26-17-4 with a 2.51 GAA on the season, had stopped 12 shots before leaving after the first period.

Backup goalie Kari Lehtonen started the second period of the eventual 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators and will likely start Tuesday against the Predators.



The Stars will also be without center Radek Faksa and defenseman Esa Lindell for Tuesday's game.

