Ben Bishop update: Stars goalie to miss two games with possible knee injury

The Stars' $29.5 million netminder Ben Bishop left Monday's game against the Senators after sustaining a lower body injury.

Ben Bishop update: Stars goalie leaves with possible knee injury

The veteran goalie will miss the team's next two games against the Predators and Ducks.

Bishop suffered an apparent knee injury after a collision in front of the net with teammate Dan Hamuis. Bishop met with trainers but continued to play until the end of the first period.



Kari Lehtonen in goal. Ben Bishop appeared to hurt his knee in first period and played through it.

— Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) March 6, 2018





Hamhuis gets stick checked back into Bishop by Pageau and falls onto him. Bishop stays in the game. pic.twitter.com/YDMURXPW7r

— Dylan Nadwodny (@dnadders) March 6, 2018



Bishop, who is 26-17-4 with a 2.51 GAA on the season, had stopped 12 shots before leaving after the first period.

Backup goalie Kari Lehtonen started the second period of the eventual 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators and will likely start Tuesday against the Predators.



Ken Hitchcock on Ben Bishop injury:, "With Ben, we’re probably going to need a couple of days to figure out time frame on it so for sure. He’s not going to play tomorrow and Friday and then let’s just see from there."

— Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) March 6, 2018



The Stars will also be without center Radek Faksa and defenseman Esa Lindell for Tuesday's game.