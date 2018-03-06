MLB: Clevinger earns Indians rotation spot, Salazar to start season on DL

The Cleveland Indians boast one of the deepest rotations in MLB and 27-year-old Mike Clevinger earned his spot on Monday after facing a stacked Los Angeles Dodgers lineup in spring training.

Clevinger earns Indians rotation spot, Salazar to start season on DL

Last season, Clevinger made 21 starts, owning a 12-6 record with a 3.11 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 121.2 innings.

Clevinger moved to the bullpen during the postseason, but was always expected to start during the regular season.

"As we stand right now, he's going to be in the rotation," manager Terry Francona said of Clevinger, via Cleveland.com.

While Clevinger received good news, team-mate Danny Salazar will have to wait a while to make his season debut, likely starting April on the disabled list with a shoulder injury.

"Danny is not going to be ready. We're looking for Clevinger to have a big year. He's strong, and he should be able to be that innings-eater type pitcher," Francona said.

Salazar is dealing with an inflamed right rotator cuff. He only made 19 starts last season (4.28 ERA) while dealing with injuries.

Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Bauer, Clevinger and Mike Tomlin will open the season as Cleveland's five-man rotation.

Tomlin could be the most likely to make way once Salazar returns.