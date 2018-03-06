Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen threw his name into the ring of baseball figures displeased with this offseason.

Dodgers closer Jansen frustrated with some teams' lack of ambition

This year's free agent class was slow moving, and a number of high-profile names remain unsigned with the season less than a month away.

Jansen, like others, believes there is an effort problem among MLB teams.

"They're just not trying that hard," Jansen said in an interview with FanRag Sports. "I think they are competing for the championship of revenue [profit]. I think they are trying to see who can have the most revenue. I think they don't care about the trophy. No disrespect, but we want to see more teams be competitive."

"There's one team competing for the title in the NL East," Jansen said, alluding to the Washington Nationals.

Starting pitchers like Jake Arrieta, Lance Lynn and Alex Cobb remained unsigned, joining position players Carlos Gonzalez and Mike Moustakas.

Jansen feels as though those calibre players should currently be on rosters.

"There are at least 10 guys out there who can help you win a championship, and they're not in the game," Jansen said. "Obviously, something's going on. We all know what's going on in baseball. Every year there's tanking. It's obvious. They just made it more obvious this year.

"Teams need to say, 'let's put together something that's competitive.' And that doesn't mean making a run for two or three years, then trading everyone when you're making a lot of money."

MLB agent Scott Boras voiced his concern about the current state of baseball earlier this year when J.D. Martinez, Yu Darvish and Eric Hosmer were still unsigned.

Jansen feels his team are among the ones aggressively trying to win the World Series on a consistent basis.

The Dodgers have already made moves this offseason to potentially spend big next offseason when an impressive list of names, including Manny Machado, hit free agency.

"The Dodgers are all about winning championships," Jansen said. "They say, 'Go get the trophy. Win for our city.'"