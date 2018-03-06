Four uncapped players, led by Czech-based defender Aleksandar Susnjar, were selected by Australia coach Bert van Marwijk in a 29-man preliminary squad for the friendlies against Norway and Colombia in March.

Nabbout, Susnjar included in Socceroos squad

The 22-year-old defender, who plays for Mlada Boleslav, was the surprise pick in the squad among the possible debutants, with Urawa Reds attacker Andrew Nabbout, Newcastle Jets playmaker Dimitri Petratos and Genk goalkeeper Danny Vukovic also selected.

Susnjar caught the eye while playing for the Australia under-23 side at the AFC U-23 Championship in January and plays alongside former Melbourne City striker Golgol Mebrahtu in the Czech First League.

There was recalls for Feyenoord goalkeeper Brad Jones, Millwall full-back James Meredith, Hibernian striker Jamie Maclaren and Sydney FC midfielder Josh Brillante, with the latter among four A-League-based players including Melbourne Victory's James Troisi, Western Sydney's Josh Risdon and Petratos.

Tim Cahill has been included despite being yet to start a match since his move to Millwall in January.

There was no place for prodigious Melbourne City winger Daniel Arzani or Victory centre-back Rhys Williams.

The squad will be finalised next week before taking on Norway (March 23 in Oslo) and Colombia (March 27 in London) in the team's only scheduled matches before the World Cup.

Australia squad:

Brad Jones (Feyenoord), Mitch Langerak (Nagoya Grampus), Mat Ryan (Brighton and Hove Albion), Danny Vukovic (Genk); Aziz Behich (Bursaspor), Milos Degenek (Yokohama F. Marinos), Alex Gersbach (Lens), Matthew Jurman (Suwon Bluewings), James Meredith (Millwall), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney Wanderers), Trent Sainsbury (Grasshoppers Zurich), Aleksandar Susnjar (Mlada Boleslav), Bailey Wright (Bristol City); Josh Brillante (Sydney FC), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa), Jackson Irvine (Hull City), Massimo Luongo (QPR), Mark Milligan (Al Ahli), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town), Tom Rogic (Celtic), James Troisi (Melbourne Victory); Tim Cahill (Millwall), Tomi Juric (Luzern), Robbie Kruse (Bochum), Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin), Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Red Diamonds), Nikita Rukavytsya (Maccabi Haifa), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets)