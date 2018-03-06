Former ESPN host Adrienne Lawrence’s lawsuit against the media giant not only alleges sexual harassment against sportscaster John Buccigross but it also claims Chris Berman left a threatening and "racially disparaging" voicemail for former SportsCenter host Jemele Hill in early 2016.

Jemele Hill says racist allegations made against Chris Berman are 'dangerously inaccurate'

ESPN released text messages between Lawrence and Buccigross in December and on Monday, Hill released a statement also further discrediting Lawrence’s accusations made in an 85-page filing.

"A few years ago, I had a personal conflict with Chris Berman, but the way this conflict has been characterized is dangerously inaccurate. Chris never left any racially disparaging remarks on my voicemail and our conflict was handled swiftly and with the utmost professionalism.

"I felt as if my concerns were taken seriously by ESPN and addressed in a way that made me feel like a valued employee. Frankly, I’m more disappointed that someone I considered to be a friend at one point would misrepresent and relay a private conversation without my knowledge — in which I simply attempted to be a sounding board — for personal gain."

Lawrence says in the filing that Hill told her ESPN bosses about the alleged voicemail, but no action was taken. Lawrence used the alleged voicemail as an example of the “sexist” atmosphere at The Worldwide Leader.

ESPN released a statement Monday night that denied Lawrence's accusations in the lawsuit.

“We conducted a thorough investigation of the claims Adrienne Lawrence surfaced to ESPN and they are entirely without merit. Ms. Lawrence was hired into a two-year talent development program and was told that her contract would not be renewed at the conclusion of the training program.

"At that same time, ESPN also told 100 other talent with substantially more experience, that their contracts would not be renewed. The company will vigorously defend its position and we are confident we will prevail in court."