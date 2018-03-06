Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic called on his team to "do more" after they came from behind to beat Crystal Palace.

Matic calls for more from United

After falling 2-0 behind at Selhurst Park on Monday, United rallied as goals from Chris Smalling, Romelu Lukaku and Matic sealed a comeback win.

Matic, who scored the stunning winner from 30 yards in the 91st minute, hailed his team's fightback, but said improvement was needed.

"After the second goal it was very difficult for us to come back; we showed character and did exactly what the manager wanted us to do," the Serbian said.

"In these kind of games, if we can manage to win we can compete for the title.

"The quality is there but we have to be honest: we need to do more."

Andros Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt had put relegation-threatened Palace in control before United came from behind.

Matic was delighted to score his first United goal at a perfect time as Jose Mourinho's men returned to second in the Premier League.

"I'm happy I've scored my first goal for Manchester United," he said.

"I know it's not my job but I'm glad it got us the three points."