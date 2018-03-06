Falcons sign 42-year-old Bryant to three-year extension

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to a three-year contract extension with kicker Matt Bryant, the team announced on Monday.

Bryant, 42, currently the team's all-time franchise points leader, was due to hit free agency when the new NFL season starts March 14.

He is now signed with Atlanta through the 2020 season.

"I am ready to play – I'll play two, three more years in this league," Bryant said after last season, via atlantafalcons.com.

"There's obviously some curious times ahead to see where those two, three years happen. You know I'd like to finish it here with this organisation. I guess I have a history here, so I'd like to finish it up here."

Bryant has accounted for 1,029 points in his nine seasons with the Falcons. Last year, he connected on 87.2 per cent of his field-goal attempts, including a career-high eight kicks from 50-plus yards.