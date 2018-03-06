NFL salary cap for 2018 set at $177.2 million, report says

The NFL salary cap for the 2018 season will be set at $177.2 million, according to NFL Media, citing two team executives who were informed with knowledge of the situation.

The league and NFL Players Association finalized the 2018 cap number ahead of the March 14 start of the new league year.

In December, the NFL projected a range of $174.2 million to $178.1 million in 2018, up from $168 million in 2017.

The Browns, Jets, Bears, Colts and Buccaneers currently have the most salary cap space but can spend no higher than the $177.2 million set Monday.

