Mark Smith to transfer from Illinois

Freshman point guard Mark Smith has decided to transfer from the University of Illinois, according to multiple reports.



Smith won Illinois' Mr. Basketball award in 2017, but struggled with the Fighting Illini this season, averaging just 5.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19.1 minutes per game, while shooting 33.7 percent from the floor and 23.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Smith flew up the rankings during his senior year of high school, earning offers from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, and Kansas State.

The Fighting Illini struggled this season — the first under Brad Underwood — finishing 14-18 overall and 4-14 in the Big Ten.

While there is not early word on where Smith intends to play next, some of the Illinois schools such as Northwestern, DePaul and Loyola-Chicago — back in the NCAA Tournament his year for the first time since 1985 — could be attractive options.