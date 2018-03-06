Weightlifter pushes body to disturbing extremes

News

Strongman Mikhail Shivlyakov's nose started spewing out blood during his attempt to deadlift 426kg during the 2018 Arnold Sports Festival.

The contest in Columbus, Ohio sees competitors partake in various challenges showcasing their incredible strength.

The deadlift that pushed Shivlyakov to his limits. Pic: Youtube

But it was the 37-year-old Russian - wearing a marine's beret - who captured the world's attention with his stomach-churning attempt to deadlift almost half a ton.

Shivlyakov was straining so hard to lift the bar off the ground that blood began pouring out of his nose and down his face.

The strain on Shivlyakov's face was clear for all to see. Pic: Youtube

Despite the disturbing scenes unfolding in front of spectators, the Russian managed to complete the lift but his excruciating efforts ended up being in vain.

Thor Bjornsson - the Icelandic beast famous for playing 'The Mountain' on Game of Thrones - completed a world-record deadlift of 472kg to shatter Shivlyakov's lift by 44kg.

