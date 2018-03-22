2018 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: 30 teams, 30 sleepers
Every fantasy baseball owner wants to hit on some big-time sleepers on draft day. It's the dream each season, and 2018 is no different. And while sleepers can take many forms, from top prospects to undervalued veterans, the basic description is the same: Players who can outperform their preseason rankings. Ultimately, your cheat sheet will be full of highlighted sleepers at each position, but we always like to challenge ourselves to find one potential overlooked player from every team.
Some teams are tougher than others, either because most players are too good or because most are too unpredictable. Some of the guys on this list are back for the second year in a row, while others are total shots in the dark. There's a little something for everyone, including a bunch of middle infielders, a few potential closers to watch, and, yes, even a catcher.
Will all of these guys pan out? Of course not, but you don't need to hit on 30 sleepers to win your league. Getting even one or two, be it late in your draft or off the waiver wire, can go a long way in helping you bring home a championship.
Arizona Diamondbacks: Zack Godley, SP
Godley's first full season as a starter was stellar across the board, as the 27-year-old righty posted a 3.37/1.14 line and 9.6 K/9 ratio. His advanced stats (3.41 FIP, 3.32 xFIP) suggest this wasn't a fluke, and the installation of a humidor at Chase Field this season could further help his already solid HR-rate (0.87). Godley doesn't have the name value of a front-of-the-rotation starter, but his stats are worthy of that distinction.
Atlanta Braves: Ozzie Albies, 2B
This is an obvious pick, but sometimes you have to take the layups. Albies impressed during his 57-game call-up last season, posting a .286/.354/456 line with six homers and eight steals. Between Triple-A and the majors last season, he hit 15 homers and stole 29 bases, all while showing impressive plate discipline. The 21-year-old switch-hitter will likely climb on draft boards as the season nears, and, as with anyone his age, there are risks, but the upside is impossible to ignore.
Baltimore Orioles: Tim Beckham, 2B/SS/3B
The former No. 1-overall pick had a breakout age-27 season, clubbing 22 homers with the Rays and Orioles last year. Slated to start at third base in Baltimore this year, Beckham has even more upside. He hit 10 of his 22 dingers during his 57-game stint with Baltimore, including six at Camden Yards. His high strikeout rate makes him a risky pick -- particularly in regards to average -- but 30-10 season is possible if things break right.
Boston Red Sox: Eduardo Nunez, 2B/SS/3B/OF
It's easy to overlook Nunez on Boston's stacked roster, but the 30-year-old utility man has posted a .299/.332/.445 line with 28 homers and 64 SBs in 254 games over the past two seasons -- the majority of which were spent in pitchers parks in Minnesota and San Francisco. With Dustin Pedroia (knee) out until May, Nunez will start the season as an everyday player, and he'll likely find his way into the lineup most days after that as injuries mount and other players need rest. His versatility gives him a boost in value in daily leagues.
Chicago Cubs: Javier Baez, 2B/SS
It's tough to find a sleeper from the Cubs, as every player seems established or not worthy of a sleeper shoutout (if only Tyler Chatwood's K-rate was better...). So, we'll go back to the well with Baez, who's also fairly established but has the potential to really break through as a top player at his position. It was no surprise to see him hit more homers (23) in his age-24 season last year, and a bigger boost could be in store. Playing time is an issue for several Cubs, and with Ian Happ on the roster, that's especially true for Baez, but his power-speed potential coupled with his versatility makes him a nice player to own.
Chicago White Sox: Nick Delmonico, OF
Delmonico hit .262/.373/.482 with nine homers in his first taste of big league action last year (43 games), but perhaps most impressive were his 13.9-percent BB-rate and 18.7 K-rate. At 25, the big lefty is a bit of a late breakout, but if his approach at the plate is legit, he can produce at a steady pace for the rebuilding White Sox. His average will likely never be great, but for those in OBP leagues, Delmonico is a somewhat of a hidden gem.
Cincinnati Reds: Luis Castillo, SP
Castillo seems to be "everyone's sleeper" this year, but for good reason. The 25-year-old righty dazzled in 15 starts last season, posting a 3.12/1.07 line and 9.8 K/9 ratio. His .247 BABIP seems likely to rise, but the rest of his numbers are solid across the board. His average fastball (97.5 mph) and slider (84.5) velocities should be enough to excite any fantasy owner.
Cleveland Indians: Bradley Zimmer, OF
Zimmer struck out a lot during his rookie season (29.8 percent K-rate), but that wasn't a big surprise. He'll likely strike out a lot again this year, but he'll also hit some homers and steal a bunch of bases. He went 13-29 in 134 games between Triple-A and the majors last season, and at 25, his power might still be developing. The batting average is likely going to be a drain, but with SBs at more of a premium now, Zimmer can be useful.
Colorado Rockies: Ryan McMahon, 1B
It was around this time last year that the fantasy world was excited for David Dahl. After an injury-plagued season, he seems to be an afterthought. Enter McMahon, who in some ways is competing with Dahl for a starting job this year, as Ian Desmond could move to first to make way for Dahl in the outfield. If McMahon wins the job, fantasy owners should take note, as the big lefty hit .298/.368/.510 in the minors, including an impressive .374/.411/.612 in 70 games at Triple-A last year. Obviously, ballpark is a big factor here, but that's factored into the price of every Rockies' player. Both Dahl and McMahon are just 23, so neither should be ignored even if they're not starting on opening day.
Detroit Tigers: Joe Jimenez, RP
Jimenez is the type of player who could be buried in the minors all season, so take this recommendation with a hearty grain of salt. The 23-year-old fireballer far from impressed in his 24-game debut last year, posting a 12.32 ERA. His FIP (5.84) was much better, but still unimpressive. The reason Jimenez makes this list is because the Tigers don't have many obvious sleeper candidates, and it wouldn't be a shock to see him get a shot at closing if Shane Greene struggles or gets injured. Jimenez has posted a 1.53/0.91 line with 56 saves and a 13 K/9 ratio in 167.1 minor league innings, so obviously he has upside, but he needs to learn to harness his stuff at the major league level.
Houston Astros: Derek Fisher, OF
It's tough to find a legitimate sleeper on the loaded 'Stros, but Fisher is worth watching early. With Yuli Gurriel out because of left hand surgery, Fisher should get a chance to start on opening day. The 24-year-old lefty didn't do much with the big club last year, but his minor league numbers (.282/.372/.488) suggest plenty of upside. He was especially good at Triple-A last year, hitting 21 HRs and stealing 16 bases in only 84 games. Strikeouts are a worry, but Fisher is an intriguing power-speed option if he can maintain playing time.
Kansas City Royals: Jorge Soler, OF
Whit Merrifield has a little too much hype to qualify as a sleeper, so we're digging deeper and going with Soler -- and, yes, we realize he was atrocious in his 35 games last year (.144/.245/.258). But we also realize he's only listed at 26 and has flashed talent at the major league level in the past. He also hit bombs in Triple-A last year, slugging 24 in 74 games. Soler reportedly dropped 20 pounds in the offseason and is in line for regular at-bats, so there's potential for a breakout season here. Health and strikeouts are issues, but cheap power still has value.
Los Angeles Angels: Andrew Heaney, SP
Heaney might be too risky to draft given his health (only six starts the past two seasons) and extreme fly-ball tendencies (12 HRs in 21.2 innings last year), but there are reasons to be optimistic about the 26-year-old lefty. He profiles as a fairly high-K, low-BB pitcher who could really help in Ks and WHIP if his stuff is working for him. Homers -- and, subsequently, ERA -- will likely be an issue, but it would be nearly impossible for him to be as bad as last year (right?).
Los Angeles Dodgers: Austin Barnes, C/2B
Barnes is currently listed atop the Dodgers depth chart at catcher, and even if he shares time with Yasmani Grandal, he should still get his fair share of plate appearances. Notice we didn't say "at-bats" -- that's because Barnes walked at a 14.9-percent clip last year. That helped him to a .408 OBP, and with double-digit homer power plus the ability to steal double-digit bases, Barnes is a rare, if unspectacular, producer at a thin position.
Miami Marlins: Drew Steckenrider, RP
It's rough times in Miami, so we're going with a middle reliever who could just as easily bust as he could be closing at some point. Right now, Steckenrider is at best third in line for saves behind Brad Ziegler and last year's saves sleeper Kyle Barraclough (who's still a sleeper this year, by the way), but if he gets a shot, he could post big numbers. He posted a 14 K/9 ratio in 34.2 innings last year, and since he became a full-time reliever in 2016, he's struck out 169 over 120 innings in the majors and minors. His BB-rate could limit his overall upside, but his Ks appear legit.
Milwaukee Brewers: Orlando Arcia, SS
It was a bit of a slow burn for Arcia last year, but the 23-year-old shortstop finished with 15 homers and 14 steals. His relatively mediocre BB-rate will limit his average/OBP, runs, and steals upside, but a 20/20 season is certainly possible.
Minnesota Twins: Jorge Polanco, SS
Polanco killed the ball in the second half last year, posting a .293/.359/.511 line with 10 homers and seven steals. It's unlikely he can perform at that level all year, but at 24, improvement would be natural. His power-speed upside at a premium position gives him legit value in all formats. (Update: Polanco has been suspended for the first 80 games of the season because of a failed PED test. Look for him on the waiver wire in late June.)
New York Mets: Amed Rosario, SS
Rosario's 46-game debut last year left a lot to be desired (.248/.271/.394). Perhaps the biggest lowlight was his 49:3 K-to-BB ratio. Even with all that said, he managed 11 homers and 26 SBs between Triple-A and the majors in 2017, and given that he was 21 at the time, that's worth noting. Rosario's lack of walks will hurt his overall game, but he could still be a nice source of steals with a little bit of pop at a thin position.
New York Yankees: Greg Bird, 1B
Ankle and knee injuries limited Bird to only 48 games last year after he missed all of 2016 because of a shoulder injury, and after hitting a meager .190, fantasy owners might not be too excited about him. But he came alive in the postseason, taking 12 walks and swatting three homers in 13 games. Strikeouts are an issue, which, in turn, makes average a potential issue, but Bird should be an OBP monster with major homer/RBI upside -- if he stays healthy, that is.
Oakland A's: Matt Chapman, 3B
Chapman bombed 14 HRs in 84 games with the A's last year after hitting 16 in only 49 games at Triple-A. The 24-year-old slugger is a classic "Three True Outcomes" guy, posting high BB- and K-rates in addition to his impressive power. Teammate Matt Olson might get more hype after hitting 47 homers between the majors and minors last season, but Chapman plays a more premium position and can be had for much cheaper. He's more valuable in OBP leagues, but his power plays in any format.
Philadelphia Phillies: Nick Williams, OF
The Phillies are loaded with former top prospects, including last year's big surprise, Rhys Hoskins. Unfortunately, most seem to have already plateaued (J.P. Crawford, Maikel Franco, etc.). Williams might be in that group, as his Triple-A stats the past two seasons aren't what you'd expect from a good major leaguer (.266/.302/.457). Still, he wasn't bad in his 83-game debut last year, hitting .288/.338/.473 with 12 homers. A high BABIP (.375) undoubtedly contributed to the decent average, but the power appears legit. In cozy Citizen's Bank Park, that could mean big things for the 24-year-old slugger.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Jameson Taillon, SP
Taillon tailed off after a hot start last year, posting a 2.73 ERA in the first half and a 5.96 mark after the break. A DL stint because of a testicular cancer diagnosis certainly didn't help matters, but fully healthy heading into this season, the 26-year-old righty is poised for a breakout. Taillon's 3.48 FIP suggests he pitched better than his 4.44 ERA indicated last year, and his peripherals were fairly solid across the board aside from his .352 BABIP. If that normalizes and Taillon can come close to bringing his BB-rate (3.1) down to his rookie mark (1.5), he'll have plenty of value.
San Diego Padres: Manny Margot, OF
Margot finished with 13 HRs and 17 SBs in 126 games last year -- not bad for an age-22 season in an extreme pitchers park. Margot's surroundings could continue to limit his overall value, but given his speed, he has the potential to greatly improve his average, runs, and stolen base totals.
San Francisco Giants: Hunter Strickland, RP
The Giants are another team without an obvious sleeper candidate, so we'll go with a middle reliever who has saves potential. Sam Dyson and Mark Melancon both struggled last year, and even though Strickland also seemed to take a step back (4.3 BB/9 ratio), he has a solid 2.64/1.14 line with an 8.7 K/9 ratio in 180.2 career innings. If Strickland can lower his walk rate to normal levels, he could carry a decent amount of fantasy value.
Seattle Mariners: Mitch Haniger, OF
Haniger was our pick for Seattle's sleeper last year, and after a scorching start, it looked like a great call. An oblique injury derailed his early momentum, and it took him a while to recapture his form. Haniger finished the year by hitting .353/.374/.613 with seven homers and a pair of steals over the final month -- similar to his April numbers (.342/.447/.608 with four homers and two steals). If Haniger can stay healthy and put together a full season, he has major upside.
St. Louis Cardinals: Alex Reyes, SP
There is always reason to be leery of any pitcher, especially a young pitcher, coming back from Tommy John surgery, but Reyes is talented enough to buck the trend. The 23-year-old righty might start the year on the DL and will certainly be on an innings limit, perhaps leading to more time in the bullpen, but his career 12.1 K/9 ratio in the minors shows how nasty he is. Luke Weaver fits the bill as more of a "safer", traditional sleeper from the Cards, but Reyes is a great draft-and-stash guy who could pay off majorly later in the season.
Tampa Bay Rays: Jake Faria, SP
Faria was a strikeout machine in 11 Triple-A starts last year (12.9 K/9 ratio), and he impressed in his 16 major league appearances (14 starts) with a 3.43/1.18 line and 8.7 K/9. His .265 BABIP suggests he was a little lucky, but the talented 24-year-old righty clearly has the stuff to get out big league batters. His mediocre walk rate and likely mediocre run support somewhat lower his ceiling, especially as a pitcher in the AL East, but if you pick your spots with him, Faria should provide a solid amount of value.
Texas Rangers: Willie Calhoun, OF
The 5-8 Calhoun hit .300/.355/.572 with 31 homers in Triple-A last year, and although he only hit one dinger in his 13-game call-up, he showed he wasn't overmatched by continuing to keep his K-rate low. Calhoun doesn't really walk, but also doesn't strike out, which is a rarity for a power hitter. Slated to start in left field, he should be a cheap source of homers and everything that comes with them if he can maintain regular playing time.
Toronto Blue Jays: Randal Grichuk, OF
A change of scenery should do Grichuk some good. The 26-year-old slugger's free-swinging ways fit well with Toronto, and he should see a bump from a positive park shift. Even with a poor average and OBP, Grichuk has averaged 23 homers in 126 games the past two years. Just staying in the lineup every day should push him to around 30 dingers with a bunch of RBIs.
Washington Nationals: Michael Taylor, OF
Washington doesn't have many legit sleeper candidates, but Taylor, who went 19-17 in 118 games last year before hitting another two homers in the playoffs, certainly qualifies. His .363 BABIP from last season will likely come down, so don't bank on much in the average department, but his power-speed potential mixed with his ability to score runs makes him an intriguing value option.