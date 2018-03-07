NFL Draft 2018: One team reportedly has Lamar Jackson as its No. 2-ranked QB

Former Heisman Trophy winner and Louisville star Lamar Jackson took part in the NFL Scouting Combine last weekend, and he endured a number of different opinions.

Jackson, a quarterback, was reportedly asked to tryout as a wide receiver by several teams, but he made sure everyone knew he was a quarterback and would be trying out as such. While some teams wanted to see Jackson at a different position, at least one other liked him as a signal-caller.

According to ESPN.com, at least one NFL team had Jackson ranked as their No. 2 quarterback in this year's draft class. The team in question remained unnamed.

This report could be the product of a couple different scenarios. Either a team like the Browns, Giants, Dolphins or Broncos — the one's most often associated with the top quarterbacks in this year's class — are ready to surprise someone next month, or a team down at the bottom of the first round ranked Jackson there because he was more likely to be available for them.

Jackson threw for over 3,500 yards in both seasons as Louisville's full-time starter. He also amassed 57 passing touchdowns to just 19 interceptions, while rushing for over 3,100 yards and 39 touchdowns during that time.

At 6-3, 211 pounds, Jackson's speed and arm strength have plenty of NFL scouts intrigued, but his accuracy (never completed 60 percent of his passes in a season) may have some worried about his ability to lead NFL offenses.