Jones ponders breaking up Ford-Farrell partnership

Eddie Jones may break up his trusted George Ford and Owen Farrell 10-12 partnership for England's crunch Six Nations clash against France, warning "no one is indispensable".

Defeat to Scotland in Edinburgh last time out ruined England's chances of winning the Grand Slam and left their title hopes in serious jeopardy.

For the majority of his tenure, Jones has opted for Ford at fly-half with Farrell at inside centre.

But the Australian, who says the match against Les Bleus will be a "slogathon", said when asked if he would stick with the partnership: "I am not wedded to anything. No one is indispensable.

"There's an old story about this old coach who had a bucket of water in his office and he would say 'come here son, put your hand in this bucket'. You put your hand in and take it out and he says 'what's happened?' Your hand creates a hole and as soon as your hand comes out, the hole is filled in.

"No one is indispensable. No one is dispensable. Same as me, I am not indispensable. The players understand that.

"They have got to play and perform so who is at 10 and 12 will be done on who we feel is the best for that game."

Jones also confirmed that Wasps wing Elliot Daly is in line to play in Paris.

Daly returned to the England squad having missed the first three matches with ankle and calf injuries.

"Elliot trained very well and is definitely in contention for selection. He's a very good player," he added.