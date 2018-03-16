March Madness 2018: Updated odds to win the NCAA Tournament

March Madness is in full swing with a plethora of conference tournament upsets and underdogs punching their ticket to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
The Villanova Wildcats are favored to win the national championship for the second time in three seasons, according to the most recent odds released by BetOnline.ag.
Last season's NCAA Tournament winners, the North Carolina Tar Heels, are listed at +2000 to repeat, while their ACC rivals Virginia are co-favorites with Villanova, according to oddsmakers.
Here's a look at the early betting odds to win the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
Updated odds to win 2018 NCAA Tournament
|Villanova
|5/1
|Virginia
|5/1
|Duke
|7/1
|Michigan State
|8/1
|Arizona
|10/1
|Kansas
|10/1
|Michigan
|10/1
|Purdue
|14/1
|North Carolina
|16/1
|Cincinnati
|17/1
|Xavier
|17/1
|Gonzaga
|20/1
|Kentucky
|28/1
|West Virginia
|30/1
|Texas Tech
|50/1
|Wichita State
|50/1
|Tennessee
|50/1
|Florida
|65/1
|Auburn
|65/1
|Missouri
|75/1
|Ohio St
|100/1
|Houston
|100/1
|Rhode Island
|100/1
|Texas A&M
|100/1
|Providence
|100/1
|Oklahoma
|150/1
|TCU
|150/1
|Alabama
|200/1
|Clemson
|200/1
|North Carolina State
|200/1
|Arkansas
|225/1
|Miami, Fl.
|240/1
|San Diego State
|250/1
|Virginia Tech
|250/1
|Loyola Chicago
|300/1
|Seton Hall
|300/1
|Texas
|300/1
|Butler
|300/1
|Creighton
|300/1
|Davidson
|300/1
|Florida State
|300/1
|Nevada
|300/1
|Syracuse
|300/1
|Kansas State
|500/1
|New Mexico State
|500/1
|St Bonaventure
|500/1
|South Dakota State
|500/1
|Wright State
|1000/1
Odds to win East Region
|Villanova
|4/7
|Purdue
|3/1
|West Virginia
|7/1
|Texas Tech
|10/1
|Wichita State
|10/1
|Florida
|16/1
|Virginia Tech
|35/1
|Alabama
|40/1
|Arkansas
|40/1
|Butler
|40/1
|St. Bonaventure
|60/1
|Stephen F. Austin
|200/1
Odds to win Midwest Region
|Duke
|8/5
|Kansas
|7/4
|Michigan State
|9/4
|Auburn
|9/1
|TCU
|20/1
|Clemson
|25/1
|Rhode Island
|40/1
|Seton Hall
|40/1
|North Carolina State
|65/1
|Oklahoma
|65/1
|New Mexico State
|75/1
|Syracuse
|80/1
Odds to win South Region
|Virginia
|6/5
|Cincinnati
|3/1
|Arizona
|7/2
|Kentucky
|11/2
|Tennessee
|7/1
|Miami, Fl.
|30/1
|Nevada
|45/1
|Creighton
|50/1
|Loyola Chicago
|50/1
|Texas
|50/1
|Davidson
|60/1
|Kansas State
|65/1
|North Carolina
|9/5
|Gonzaga
|13/4
|Michigan
|13/4
|Xavier
|4/1
|Ohio State
|10/1
|Houston
|12/1
|Missouri
|18/1
|Texas A&M
|20/1
|Florida State
|35/1
|Providence
|50/1
|San Diego State
|50/1
|South Dakota State
|100/1
Odds as of March 15. This article will be updated throughout March and NCAA Tournament.