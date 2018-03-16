March Madness 2018: Updated odds to win the NCAA Tournament

March Madness is in full swing with a plethora of conference tournament upsets and underdogs punching their ticket to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

March Madness 2018: Odds to win the national championship

The Villanova Wildcats are favored to win the national championship for the second time in three seasons, according to the most recent odds released by BetOnline.ag.

Last season's NCAA Tournament winners, the North Carolina Tar Heels, are listed at +2000 to repeat, while their ACC rivals Virginia are co-favorites with Villanova, according to oddsmakers.

Here's a look at the early betting odds to win the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Updated odds to win 2018 NCAA Tournament

Villanova 5/1 Virginia 5/1 Duke 7/1 Michigan State 8/1 Arizona 10/1 Kansas 10/1 Michigan 10/1 Purdue 14/1 North Carolina 16/1 Cincinnati 17/1 Xavier 17/1 Gonzaga 20/1 Kentucky 28/1 Marshall 300/1 Bucknell 300/1 Buffalo 200/1 Odds to win West Region NC Greensboro 300/1 West Virginia 30/1 Texas Tech 50/1 Wichita State 50/1 Tennessee 50/1 Florida 65/1 Auburn 65/1 Missouri 75/1 Ohio St 100/1 Houston 100/1 Rhode Island 100/1 Texas A&M 100/1 Providence 100/1 Oklahoma 150/1 TCU 150/1 Alabama 200/1 Clemson 200/1 North Carolina State 200/1 Arkansas 225/1 Miami, Fl. 240/1 San Diego State 250/1 Virginia Tech 250/1 Loyola Chicago 300/1 Seton Hall 300/1 Texas 300/1 Butler 300/1 Creighton 300/1 Davidson 300/1 Florida State 300/1 Nevada 300/1 Syracuse 300/1 Kansas State 500/1 New Mexico State 500/1 St Bonaventure 500/1 South Dakota State 500/1 Wright State 1000/1 Marshall 1000/1 Montana 1000/1 Stephen F. Austin 1000/1 Buffalo 1000/1 Murray State 1000/1 Bucknell 2000/1 CS Fullerton 2000/1 Charleston 2000/1 Georgia State 2000/1 NC Greensboro 2000/1 Pennsylvania 2000/1 Iona 5000/1 Lipscomb 5000/1 Radford 5000/1 Texas Southern 5000/1 UMBC 5000/1

Odds to win East Region

Odds to win East Region

Villanova 4/7 Purdue 3/1 West Virginia 7/1 Texas Tech 10/1 Wichita State 10/1 Florida 16/1 Virginia Tech 35/1 Alabama 40/1 Arkansas 40/1 Butler 40/1 St. Bonaventure 60/1 Stephen F. Austin 200/1 Murray State 300/1 CS Fullerton 1000/1 Radford 2000/1

Odds to win Midwest Region

Odds to win Midwest Region

Duke 8/5 Kansas 7/4 Michigan State 9/4 Auburn 9/1 TCU 20/1 Clemson 25/1 Rhode Island 40/1 Seton Hall 40/1 North Carolina State 65/1 Oklahoma 65/1 New Mexico State 75/1 Syracuse 80/1 Charleston 300/1 Pennsylvania 1000/1 Iona 2000/1

Odds to win South Region

Odds to win South Region

Virginia 6/5 Cincinnati 3/1 Arizona 7/2 Kentucky 11/2 Tennessee 7/1 Miami, Fl. 30/1 Nevada 45/1 Creighton 50/1 Loyola Chicago 50/1 Texas 50/1 Davidson 60/1 Kansas State 65/1 Wright State 250/1 Georgia State 1000/1 UMBC 5000/1

Odds to win West Region

Kentucky 28/1Marshall 300/1Bucknell 300/1Buffalo 200/1

NC Greensboro 300/1

Odds to win West Region

North Carolina 9/5 Gonzaga 13/4 Michigan 13/4 Xavier 4/1 Ohio State 10/1 Houston 12/1 Missouri 18/1 Texas A&M 20/1 Florida State 35/1 Providence 50/1 San Diego State 50/1 South Dakota State 100/1 Montana 500/1 Lipscomb 2000/1 Texas Southern 5000/1

Odds as of March 15. This article will be updated throughout March and NCAA Tournament.