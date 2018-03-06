



'Cornerback U' Ohio State CBs drafted in first round since 1991 Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward is next in line at 'Cornerback U.' Tim Anderson was the first cornerback drafted out of Ohio State (by the 49ers) in 1971, but the Buckeyes had to wait 20 years before the next one was taken. Ward could be the 13th Ohio State cornerback taken in the first round if that happens at the 2018 NFL Draft. He'd be held up to a standard, too. MORE: Greatest draft classes from single schools Here’s a look at the last 11 Ohio State cornerbacks to be taken in the first round. It's an impressive list.



1

Vinnie Clark



Team: Green Bay Year: 1991 Lowdown: The Packers took Clark with the No. 19 pick, and he totaled 13 interceptions from 1991-96 through stops with the Packers, Falcons, Saints and Jaguars.



2

Shawn Springs



Team: Seattle Year: 1997 Lowdown: The Seahawks took the first-team All-American with the No. 3 pick, and he played 13 seasons in the NFL and finished with 33 interceptions. Springs made the Pro Bowl in 1998, a season in which he finished with a career-high seven interceptions.



3

Antoine Winfield



Team: Buffalo Year: 1999 Lowdown: He's the crown jewel on this list. Winfield was a two-time All-American at Ohio State, and the Bills took him with the No. 23 pick. Winfield played 14 seasons with the Bills and Vikings and made three Pro Bowls. He had 1,021 total tackles during that stretch, most of any cornerback in the league.



4

Ahmed Plummer



Team: San Francisco Year: 2000 Lowdown: The 49ers took Plummer with the No. 24 pick, and he had seven interceptions in his second season in 2001. Plummer played six seasons with San Francisco from 2000-05 before injuries cut his career short.



5

Nate Clements



Team: Buffalo Year: 2001 Lowdown: Clements was a solid player in the vein of Winfield. The Bills took him with the No. 21 pick, and he enjoyed a 12-year career with Buffalo, San Francisco and Cincinnati. Clements made his lone Pro Bowl appearance in 2004 after a six-interception season. He finished his career with 36 interceptions.



6

Chris Gamble



Team: Carolina Year: 2004 Lowdown: Gamble was a two-way star on Ohio State’s 2002 national championship team, and the Panthers took him with the No. 28 pick. He tied for the league lead with six interceptions as a rookie in 2004. Gamble had 13 interceptions in his first two seasons, part of a nine-year career in which he totaled 27 picks. Gamble was a solid player, but he never made a Pro Bowl.



7

Malcolm Jenkins



Team: New Orleans Year: 2009 Lowdown: Jenkins was drafted as a cornerback by the Saints, but he moved to safety in his second season. He has split his career between stops there and with Philadelphia, where he helped the Eagles win Super Bowl 52 against the Patriots this season. Jenkins has 16 career interceptions and seven career defensive TDs.



8

Bradley Roby



Team: Denver Year: 2014 Lowdown: Denver grabbed Roby with the No. 31 pick, and he proved them right. He was a key piece on their last Super Bowl-winning team. Roby had an interception of Tom Brady on a two-point conversion attempt in the AFC championship game that year. He has six interceptions in four NFL seasons.



9

Eli Apple



Team: N.Y. Giants Year: 2016 Lowdown: Apple has had an up-and-down first two seasons with the Giants, but he should improve under a new coaching staff after compiling 41 tackles each of the last two seasons.



10

Gareon Conley



Team: Oakland Year: 2017 Lowdown: The Raiders drafted the cornerback in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he'll look to bounce back after battling a shin injury that kept him out for most of his rookie season.