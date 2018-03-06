Late Matic stunner completes breathless Manchester United comeback

A stunning late Nemanja Matic strike rounded off a sensational Manchester United comeback as Jose Mourinho's side wiped out Crystal Palace's two-goal lead to win 3-2 at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Crystal Palace 2 Manchester United 3: Late Matic stunner completes breathless comeback

Goals from Andros Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt left Palace in the driving seat early in the second half, but United showed remarkable resilience to prevent defeat and claim all three points right at the death thanks to Matic, reclaiming second place from Liverpool in the Premier League.

Although there was more than a hint of fortune about it, United found themselves trailing after just 11 minutes, as Townsend's strike from the edge of the area was deflected in.

Van Aanholt then blasted past David de Gea after taking advantage of the visitors' lack of concentration at the back, leaving United facing the prospect of suffering a third successive Premier League away defeat for the first time since January 1996.

READ MORE: Chelsea surrender exposes big Premier League problem

READ MORE: Win tickets to Stoke v Man City

But an excellent Chris Smalling header soon after reduced Palace's lead and that led to a United onslaught, with Romelu Lukaku then showing great patience when drawing the away side level 14 minutes from time.

It seemed Palace had done enough to hold off United's advances and clinch a draw, but Matic stepped up in stoppage time, lashing in his first goal for the club from long range to clinch an unlikely victory and put Mourinho's side back up to second ahead of Saturday's clash with Liverpool.