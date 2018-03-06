Trail Blazers vs. Lakers: Time, preview, how to watch online

Despite being at two very different positions in their conference's standings, the Trail Blazers and the Lakers are two of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, riding five-game winning streaks since the All-Star break.

The game will feature a classic unstoppable offensive force facing off against an immovable defensive object. Lonzo Ball's return to the Lakers has helped them rattle off five wins, with the team averaging 121.4 points per game during that stretch. While Damian Lillard has had a similar offensive impact for the Blazers, the team's defense has only allowed a league-best 96.6 points per game during this streak.

Portland has won six straight overall since Feb. 14. A win against the Lakers would give the Blazers their first seven-game winning streak since November 2014, a 15th consecutive win against the Lakers and more certainty in the Western Conference. The Blazers sit in sole possession of third place in the West, but are only a half game in front of the Timberwolves, and just one game in front of the Pelicans, Spurs and Thunder.

Of course to do that, Portland will need to extinguish Julius Randle and Ball, who have been on fire as of late. Randle has been averaging 19.8 points on 58.2 percent shooting from the field over the last five games, and Ball has been averaging great stats across several statistical categories.

The Lakers will look to avenge their 95-92 December loss against the Blazers. Maurice Harkless scored a game-high 22 points in that contest, and Lonzo Ball had 10 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Tune in Monday night to see which team will keep on rolling with their winning streak, and who will come to screeching halt.

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET, Monday, March 5

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles

TV: NBA TV

