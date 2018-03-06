Lega Calcio has announced changes to the Italian transfer window that will bring the deadline forward to August 18 starting with the 2018-19 campaign.

Serie A to bring transfer deadline forward

The Serie A off-season window has traditionally, as is the case across most of Europe, finished on the last day of August, when the campaign is already under way.

But, following the example of the Premier League, Italian authorities have opted to bring the deadline forward, forcing clubs to do all of their transfer activity before the season starts.

Lega Calcio special commissioner Giovanni Malago revealed the 2018-19 Serie A campaign will begin on August 19, while the transfer window will close precisely 24 hours earlier.

He also announced the mid-season window is "expected" to be changed so it closes on January 19, rather than at the end of the month.

"The 2018-19 Serie A season is to start on August 19 and the Super Cup will be on August 12, with a venue to be confirmed," Malago said.

"In terms of the transfer market, we've made important alterations. The summer window will close on August 18, 24 hours prior to the start of the Serie A season.

"And the same goes for the January window – it's expected that will close on January 19."